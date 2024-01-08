Arsenal ditch red for first time at home Emirates Stadium

Arsenal wore an all-white kit for their FA Cup third round clash against Liverpool on Sunday as for the first time at their Emirates Stadium neither team played in red.

The special edition white strip is part of the north London club's support for the No More Red initiative aimed at combating knife crime and youth violence.

Arsenal have worn the kit before in FA Cup away games at Nottingham Forest in 2022 and at Oxford United last year.

"Young people face multiple challenges in today's world and we don't have all the answers," Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community, said.