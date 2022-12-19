    বাংলা

    France's Benzema retires from international football

    He makes the announcement on his 35th birthday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina in the World Cup final

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Dec 2022, 03:12 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2022, 03:12 PM

    France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

    Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances for France, missed the World Cup in Qatar after suffering an injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

    "I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I wrote my story and ours is ending," Benzema wrote on Twitter.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup
    'All-time classic': Former players blown away by thrilling World Cup final
    'This game showed why football is the greatest game of all. This one is an all-time classic,' former England defender Jamie Carragher tweeted after the Qatar World Cup final
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022. France's Kylian Mbappe hugs French President Emmanuel Macron as Argentine Football Association Claudio Fabian Tapia looks on during the trophy ceremony
    French hearts are broken but future looks bright
    'We'll always need experienced team leaders to groom the young players but the reservoir is big,' coach Didier Deschamps said
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 France's Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris look dejected after the match
    France disappointed but proud of fightback in epic WC final
    France had also come into the final after several players missed training sessions due to illness over the past week, but Hugo Lloris refused to use that as an excuse
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022 France coach Didier Deschamps walks after receiving the silver medal
    Being so close makes final defeat even more cruel: Deschamps
    Les Bleus went through the opening hour like ghosts and fell behind before Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to make it 3-3

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher