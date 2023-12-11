    বাংলা

    Granada match against Bilbao abandoned after supporter dies

    The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute as paramedics tried to resuscitate the fan and it was eventually abandoned an hour later

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2023, 07:50 PM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2023, 07:50 PM

    The LaLiga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao was abandoned on Sunday after a supporter died having suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands, both clubs said.

    The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute as paramedics tried to resuscitate the fan and it was eventually abandoned an hour later.

    The date for the resumption of the match, in which Bilbao were leading 1-0 following a goal by Inaki Williams in the sixth minute, will be announced soon, LaLiga said.

