Super Bowl smashes US viewership record, highest since moonwalk broadcast

The Kansas City Chiefs' overtime defeat of the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, with Taylor Swift cheering in the stands, drew a record 123.7 million US viewers, according to Nielsen estimates on Tuesday.

It was not only the largest viewership recorded in the 58-year-history of the Super Bowl, but also, according to Nielsen data, the biggest US audience for any event since the first astronauts walked on the moon in 1969.