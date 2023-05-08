Arsenal win 2-0 at Newcastle to stay in title hunt

Newcastle stay third on 65 but Manchester United could overtake them later on Sunday if they win at West Ham United.

If ever there was a test of the resolve of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team it was a trip to St James's Park to face a Newcastle side on a roll in their quest to return to the Champions League after an absence of two decades.

They also had the bitter memory of a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle a year ago that scuppered their top-four hopes.

But this Arsenal side, despite the recent wobbles that have cost them top spot, are made of much sterner stuff.

"The message (to City) is we'll go as hard as we can for three games and we will be pushing and if City slip up we will be there to pick up the pieces," keeper Aaron Ramsdale said.

EARLY ONSLAUGHT

Arsenal were fortunate to survive an early onslaught with Newcastle's Jacob Murphy thumping a second-minute shot against the foot of the post and Alexander Isak forcing Ramsdale into the first of several important saves.

Newcastle were then awarded a penalty after a Bruno Guimaraes shot was blocked by Jakub Kiwior and referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot for apparent handball.

But after a VAR check the decision was overturned to the obvious relief of the visitors.