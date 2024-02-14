    বাংলা

    Man City beat Copenhagen 3-1 in Champions League last 16 first leg

    The defending champions score late to ensure a two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg of the last-16 tie

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 03:52 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 03:52 AM

    Manchester City survived a scare to beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday, with Phil Foden scoring late to ensure a two-goal cushion ahead of the second leg.

    With the Danes still on their winter break, City dominated the opening exchanges and they took the lead in the 10th minute when Kevin De Bruyne scored with a brilliant first-time finish across the keeper and in at the far post.

    City continued to press and the home side's box began to look like the shooting gallery at Copenhagen's Tivoli fairground until an injury to Jack Grealish briefly derailed them, forcing Pep Guardiola to send on Jeremy Doku instead.

    The home side shocked the visitors in the 34th minute thanks to a goal from Magnus Mattsson, who probably could not have imagined a better debut when he joined the club from Dutch side NEC Nijmegen on Feb 1.

    A poorly hit pass from City keeper Ederson fell to Mohamed Elyounoussi and his blocked shot fell into the path of Mattsson, who curled a beautiful strike inside the right-hand post to send the home fans' plastic cups of beer flying into the chilly night air in celebration.

    Unfortunately it was not to last and their team fell behind again just before the break when De Bruyne's persistence in a block tackle saw the ball fall to Bernardo Silva, who finished deftly with his left foot.

    The Copenhagen defence looked like they had managed to hold firm but Foden cut in from the left in second-half stoppage time to rifle home a third goal and make it 11 wins on the trot for the English champions.

    "We've played here a couple of times, the atmosphere is great and you know they're going to try and do everything. They had a great group stage so we have to respect them," De Bruyne told broadcaster TNT Sport.

    The Belgian may have been happy to give FC Copenhagen credit but he still believed that his side should have been more effective in front of goal.

    "I think in the second half we created many chances and I think we could have scored more. Luckily in the end we scored the third one so it's a little bit of an advantage now," De Bruyne said.

    The two sides meet in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Mar 6.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City Training - Etihad Campus, Manchester, Britain - February 12, 2024 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training.
    Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash, says Guardiola
    The Spanish coach is not complacent as his side resume their European title defence
    Football - Premier League - Brentford v Manchester City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2024 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland and Julian Alvarez REUTERS
    Foden hits hat-trick as Man City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1
    The defending champions move within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool with a game in hand
    Bangladesh drops two notches to 149th in Transparency International's corruption index
    Bangladesh slides to 149th in corruption index
    The country registered its lowest ever score on the index, with only Afghanistan faring worse among South Asian nations
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps