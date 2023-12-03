Nantes fan dies ahead of Nice game

Ligue 1 club Nantes said they were saddened after a supporter died ahead of Saturday's 1-0 league win over Nice.

The fan, a member of Nantes supporters group Loire Brigade, was stabbed before the match at the Beaujoire Stadium, sports newspaper L'Equipe reported.

"FC Nantes were saddened to learn that a Nantes supporter was fatally injured," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"In circumstances that are the subject of an ongoing judicial investigation, the 31-year-old collapsed, having been struck in the back. Despite the intervention of the emergency services, the fan could not be saved.