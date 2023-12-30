Chelsea withstand Luton fightback to edge 3-2 thriller

Chelsea survived a late Luton Town fightback to return to winning ways on the road with a 3-2 win at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, with Cole Palmer netting twice either side of a fine Noni Madueke strike.

The expensively assembled Blues had lost their previous four Premier League away games but looked certain to claim all three points when they were 3-0 up against relegation-threatened Luton with little more than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Palmer put the Blues ahead in the 12th minute when he pounced on an error by Luton defender Issa Kabore to unleash a fierce angled shot that flew past Thomas Kaminski.

Palmer was at the heart of Chelsea's second goal in the 37th minute when he was found by left-back Levi Colwill on the break, and the former Manchester City man teed up Madueke, who created just enough space to fire high into Kaminski's net.

It was the second goal in two games for the winger who came on as a substitute on Wednesday against Crystal Palace to score a late winner from the penalty spot in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea.