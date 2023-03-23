Germany must take one step at a time as Euro 2024 looms: Goetze

Germany need to move one step at a time as they look to rebound following a disappointing World Cup last year and not allow their focus to be distracted as they build towards hosting Euro 2024, midfielder Mario Goetze said on Thursday.

The Germans crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar in the group stage for the second consecutive time and are desperate to rebuild a team that can excite their home fans at next year's European Championship.

"We have the Euro right in front of us but it is important to take it one step at a time," Goetze told a news conference ahead of Saturday's friendly against Peru in Mainz.