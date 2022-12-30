Pele brought glamour and goals to the Big Apple

"Pele has elevated the game of football to heights never before attained in America and only Pele, with his status, incomparable talent and beloved compassion could have accomplished such a mission," said former President Jimmy Carter. "The United States is deeply grateful."

Pele joined Brazilian club Santos in 1956 and spent his entire career there until retiring in 1974. But his businesses were in trouble and the idea of the big payday a return to the game would bring was highly attractive.

Talks that started in 1971 got serious in 1975, but Pele hesitated, afraid his compatriots would think him a mercenary.

He was eventually convinced to sign a multimillion dollar deal in June 1975, aided by then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who wrote a letter to the Brazilian government stressing how important his presence would be for bilateral relations.

The move was an instant success, with hundreds of journalists and photographers literally fighting to get a glimpse of Pele at his signing ceremony at the storied 21 Club in Manhattan.

SETTLING IN

It took the 35-year old a while to settle, but when he did the Cosmos were a force to be reckoned with.