NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night.

Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN and ESPN on Tuesday evening that his nephew was resuscitated twice, initially on the playing field and again at the hospital.

"I'm not a crier, but I've never cried so hard in my life. Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life," Glenn told CNN. "They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he's trending upwards in a positive way."

The NFL said in a statement on Tuesday, "After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week."

Goodell solely is responsible for the decision on if -- and when -- to play the postponed game.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and the Bills updated his condition Tuesday afternoon.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition," the team said. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Hamlin's family had issued a statement earlier in the day.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organisation and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

"Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."

Other NFL teams took a step back from cameras and microphones on Tuesday, matching the league and NFLPA decision to stop play Monday night.

Hamlin briefly came to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, then collapsed with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

"Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said NFL officials informed teams the game would resume in five minutes after live shots of the ambulance in the tunnel underneath the stadium aired on the national broadcast.

"They've been given five minutes to quote-unquote to get ready to go back to playing, that's the word we get from the league," Buck said Monday.

Troy Vincent, a former NFL defensive back and the current NFL executive vice president, said that message never was relayed by the NFL.

"We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play," Vincent said.