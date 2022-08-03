‘The dream of a continent': Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay submit joint World Cup 2030 bid

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay submitted a joint bid on Tuesday to host the 2030 World Cup, an effort that if successful would bring the global tournament back to Uruguay a century after it hosted the first World Cup in 1930.

"This is the dream of a continent," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"There will be more World Cups, but the Cup only turns 100 one time, and it needs to come home," Dominguez said in an event at Montevideo's Centenario Stadium, where Uruguay defeated Argentina to win the first ever World Cup.