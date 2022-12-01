Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?

RED KNIGHTS

In 2010, the Red Knights, a group involving former English Football League chair Keith Harris, then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill, and British investor Paul Marshall had put their plan to buy the club on hold due to "speculation in the media of inflated valuation aspirations."

O'Neill and Marshall wrote to United co-chairman Joel Glazer last year seeking immediate corporate governance reforms, after the club's plans last year to be part of a European Super League - which ultimately fell through - was met with widespread criticism.

The Manchester Evening News reported on Nov 23 O'Neill may consider pursuing a takeover but only if the Glazers lower their current "unrealistic" demands.

Asked by the BBC if he needed to raise four billion pounds to buy United, O'Neill said: "I'm not sure if it'll necessarily be that much, but let's see."

MIDDLE EASTERN INVESTORS

United's local rivals Manchester City are bankrolled by the Abu Dhabi United Group, while Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund completed a controversial 300 million pound buyout of Newcastle United in 2021.

Paris St Germain are owned by Qatar Sports Investments and rumours have swirled that investors from another Gulf country may be keen on buying United, with a report in the Arabian Business saying Dubai investors could be interested.

ELON MUSK

Musk, the world's richest person, briefly lifted the gloom over United's shares and lifted fans' hopes in August by tweeting that he was buying the club -- only to clarify a little later it was all part of "a long-running joke".

Some of the club's fans had previously urged Musk on Twitter to consider buying the club, complaining at what they see as under-investment by the Glazers.

APPLE

The Daily Star reported on Thursday that tech giant Apple - which has no experience of owning a football club the size of United - was interested in buying the club in a move that would make United the richest club in the world.