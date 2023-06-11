    বাংলা

    Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

    Reuters
    Published : 11 June 2023, 04:56 PM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 04:56 PM

    Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.


    The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times.

    Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, got off to the better start with an early break.


    Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.


    The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

    RELATED STORIES
    Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud. Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 5, 2022.
    Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms
    The tennis star has been struggling with a hip injury and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of the Italian Open
    Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open by quelling Muchova
    Swiatek reigns supreme at French Open
    She has now lost only two out of 26 Grand Slam matches since moving to world number one in April last year
    Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 10, 2023 Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after his round of 128 match against Italy's Fabio Fognini
    Murray pulls out of French Open
    The 36-year-old said he wanted another chance to play at the clay court Grand Slam while he is still fit and healthy
    Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - Jun 2, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his third round match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
    Creaking Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open
    "Reality for me nowadays is that my body is responding differently than it did a few years ago. I have to adjust to this new reality," the Serbian said

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan