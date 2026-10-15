October 15, 2026

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CERN and Mistral partner to build AI foundation models for physics

The planned “Large Physics Model” aims to replace specialised algorithms used to reconstruct and identify particles from collider data

CERN and Mistral partner to build AI foundation models for physics
An advertisement for Mistral AI, the French artificial intelligence company, is displayed inside the Grand Central subway station in New York City, US, May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 07:08 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 07:08 PM

European physics research centre CERN and Mistral AI have signed a statement of intent to establish a long-term strategic partnership to develop foundation models for scientific discovery, the two organisations said on Thursday.

The partners aim to build a "Large Physics Model", which CERN said in a statement would be the first foundation model for collider physics, trained on billions of simulated particle collisions.

It is meant to replace some specialised algorithms now used to reconstruct and identify particles.

CERN holds about one exabyte, or one million terabytes, of experimental data from the Large Hadron Collider, and expects the volume of collisions to increase tenfold after its ongoing upgrade, expected around 2030.

"High-energy physics provides a unique environment in which artificial intelligence can be developed and tested with exceptional rigour," CERN Chief Information Officer Enrica Porcari said.

No timeline or budget was disclosed. Both sides said the models could later serve other sciences.

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