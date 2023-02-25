Rashford embracing change in mentality in breakout season for United

"Football is probably 95% your mentality," Rashford told British media. "That gives you the baseline to perform. There are a lot of players that have ability – that's why they play at the top level. But what sets them apart is the mentality.

"I've been on both sides of it. I understand the strength of it and the value. I'm concentrating a lot more on keeping myself in that headspace and it's needed in order to win games and trophies."

The in-form forward, who has become popular for his trademark goal celebration where he points his finger to his head, said he has been working on improving his positioning on the pitch.

"I'm in the areas to score. It's something I've been working on and in the last few years I feel like even the seasons where I've done all right I could have added another 10 or 15 (goals)," he said.