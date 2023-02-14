Man City clash ill-timed for Premier League leaders Arsenal

Wednesday’s pivotal Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City could hardly be more ill-timed for the North London side who are winless in consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Arsenal are looking to win the league title for the first time in 19 years, yet approaching a game at the Emirates which has such big implications in the midst of their current slump will be undesirable for manager Mikel Arteta.

His side followed up their unexpected defeat by relegation-threatened Everton with a 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

The result meant Arsenal slipped to only a three-point advantage over City with a game in hand.

They had 23 shots to Brentford’s nine, but looked uncomfortable and struggled to make any real progress when faced with the opposition’s steely rearguard performance.