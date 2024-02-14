Real Madrid claim 1-0 win at Leipzig courtesy of superb Diaz solo effort

Leipzig were again more aggressive after halftime but the home crowd was silenced when Real struck on the break.

Diaz picked up the ball near the sideline, shook off three players, cut in towards the box and curled a superb shot past keeper Peter Gulacsi.

The hosts almost drew level two minutes later but Lunin stopped a Dani Olmo shot before blocking Sesko's rebound effort.

With Leipzig taking more risks in search of an equaliser, Real, waiting to break, found openings and almost scored again when Vinicious Jr flicked the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

Lunin was kept busy throughout the second half and did well to deny Sesko and Olmo again before also keeping out substitute Amadou Haidara's effort late in the game.

"In the end it was a great solo effort that decided the game," said Leipzi's Gulacsi. "It is frustrating for us because we played well and were not the worse team of the two. It was an open game in the second half and we had our chances."

The return leg in Spain is on Mar 6.