Bayern drop Mane from squad for Saturday game over Sane clash

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane will not be part of the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim and has been fined over a row he had with team mate Leroy Sane, the club said on Thursday.

Senegal international Mane clashed with Sane at the end of their 3-0 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

"Sadio Mane will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim," the club said in a statement.

"This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."