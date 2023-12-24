    বাংলা

    Wolves edge wasteful Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve

    Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 04:00 PM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 04:00 PM

    Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their stellar home form with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

    Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.

    Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation goal for Chelsea, his first for the London club since his close-season move, but Mauricio Pochettino's side could not find an equaliser as they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.

