Wolves edge wasteful Chelsea 2-1 on Christmas eve

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their stellar home form with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, thanks to second-half strikes from Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty.

Lemina headed in a Pablo Sarabia corner six minutes after halftime to give Wolves the lead before Doherty secured the win for Wolves with a second goal in added time.

Christopher Nkunku netted a consolation goal for Chelsea, his first for the London club since his close-season move, but Mauricio Pochettino's side could not find an equaliser as they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.