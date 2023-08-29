    বাংলা

    Recovering Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches

    Rahul has not played competitive cricket since May but was picked for the Asia Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 12:03 PM

    Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will miss India's first two Asia Cup matches as he continues to recover from a slight fitness issue, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday.

    Rahul has not played competitive cricket since May but was picked for the Asia Cup after recovering from a thigh injury that had kept him out of action.

    The 31-year-old then suffered a fitness issue that was not linked to his original injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    "KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid told reporters.

    "The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. Signs are looking good, and he's progressing really well.

    "We'll assess him on the fourth (of September) and we'll take it from there."

    In Rahul's absence, Ishan Kishan is set to don the wicketkeeper's gloves in India's opener against Pakistan on Saturday and against Nepal two days later.

    India have another wicketkeeping option in Sanju Samson, who will travel with the side as a reserve player.

    The Asia Cup gets underway on Wednesday with co-hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan.

    India have refused to tour Pakistan because of the soured political relations between the neighbours and will play their matches in Sri Lanka instead.

    Asia Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Sri Lanka's Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury: reports
    Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury
    Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 India's Shreyas Iyer in action.
    Fit-again Iyer and Rahul back in India squad for Asia Cup
    Rohit's team will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Sept 2 at Pallekele
    Cricket - One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice
    India must work on batting depth after Windies loss: Dravid
    Rahul Dravid said mistakes were made in the series but was hopeful that their one-day team would fare better in the World Cup
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    India v Pakistan among nine WC matches rescheduled
    The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks