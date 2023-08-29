Recovering Rahul to miss India's early Asia Cup matches

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will miss India's first two Asia Cup matches as he continues to recover from a slight fitness issue, head coach Rahul Dravid said on Tuesday.

Rahul has not played competitive cricket since May but was picked for the Asia Cup after recovering from a thigh injury that had kept him out of action.

The 31-year-old then suffered a fitness issue that was not linked to his original injury during his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid told reporters.