    Kerr nets double as Chelsea crowned WSL champions, Reading relegated

    The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United

    Reuters
    Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title, completing a league and FA Cup double on the last day of the season and condemning their hosts to relegation. 

    The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0 and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.

    Reading finished bottom of the 12-team league and are relegated to the second-tier Championship. 

    Chelsea opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Guro Reiten crossed for Australia international Kerr to steal a march on her defender and head home, and Reiten netted the second in the 42nd minute. 

    Kerr netted again in the 88th minute to complete the rout and add the WSL to the FA Cup they won on penalties against Manchester United on May 14.

