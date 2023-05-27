Kerr nets double as Chelsea crowned WSL champions, Reading relegated

Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading on Saturday to win their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title, completing a league and FA Cup double on the last day of the season and condemning their hosts to relegation.

The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0 and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.