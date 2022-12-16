Amid World Cup criticisms, is it time for sport to be greener?

The organisers said they would purchase such offset credits from projects in their own nation and the surrounding region, through a new carbon market standard, the Global Carbon Council (GCC).

But there are not nearly enough credible carbon offsets on the market to meet demand, and many countries and companies are relying heavily on offsets of questionable value rather than reducing emissions in their own operations, analysts say.

The GCC was meant to issue at least 1.8 million carbon credits to offset the World Cup, but only 130,000 had been sold as of May, according to Carbon Market Watch's report.

Many environmental advocates say Qatar's carbon-neutral claim for the World Cup amounts to little more than "greenwashing."

"The offsetting scheme does not work, it's a scam," said Julien Jreissati, a program director at Greenpeace.

"The problem with their claim of carbon neutral is that they are basing it on carbon offsets."

As the World Cup nears its end - with Argentina and France meeting in the final on Sunday - environmentalists say Qatar must continue to face scrutiny over its green pledge and that future events must not treat climate change as an afterthought.

ACCOUNTING TRICKS

In its report, Carbon Market Watch said it was sceptical the GCC would be effective in offsetting emissions generated by the tournament. Doha underestimated the climate change impacts by omitting a range of emissions from its calculations, it said.

Gilles Dufrasne, lead author of the report, said the carbon credits purchased by the host country are derived from renewable energy projects that are already operational and profitable.

"That's why they don't have much quality because they are not generating ... additional reductions compared to what would have happened anyway," he said in an interview.

"So it is basically quite unlikely that their impact will actually compensate for the emissions from the tournament."