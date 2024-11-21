Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Forward Ramos close to PSG return, says Luis Enrique

He suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the season

Ramos close to return: Luis Enrique
Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Le Havre - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - Apr 27, 2024 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM

Related Stories
Ramos close to return: Luis Enrique
Ramos close to return: Luis Enrique
Read More
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More