Swiatek swats aside Jabeur to claim maiden US Open title

The demonstrative Jabeur was able to harness the energy of her fans at times but it was not enough to overcome the focused and determined Swiatek.

"Ons, such an amazing tournament, such an amazing season," Swiatek said after improving to 3-2 lifetime against Jabeur.

"I know that this is already a pretty nice rivalry and we're going to have many more. I'm pretty sure you're going to win some of them so don't worry."

Despite the defeat, Wimbledon finalist Jabeur will regain her world number two ranking when the tournament concludes on Sunday.

"I really tried but Iga didn't make it easy for me," Jabeur said.

"She deserved to win today. I don't like her very much right now but it's okay," she added with a smile.

"I'm going to keep fighting hard and we'll get that title sometime soon."

Jabeur made history at Wimbledon when she became the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. She added another line in the history books in New York, becoming the first African woman to reach the US Open championship match.

"Hopefully I can inspire more and more generations, that's the goal," she said. "This is just the beginning of so many things."

TIEBREAKER ERRORS

Swiatek came out firing on Saturday, pushing Jabeur to the back of the court with her precise serve and deep groundstrokes to race to a 3-0 lead.

Jabeur found the range with her forehand to win back-to-back games for 3-2 but the momentum was short-lived as Swiatek broke back and took the 30-minute first set when the Tunisian's backhand landed in the net.

A confident front-runner, Swiatek kept the pressure on early in the second as frustration began to mount for Jabeur, who dropped her racket in dismay when her normally trusty drop shot landed short of the net in the second game of the set.

Swiatek blasted a backhand winner down the line for a 3-0 second set lead and it seemed the match would be a brief affair.

But Jabeur rallied, saving a match point at 6-5 and forcing a tiebreak.

She made some costly unforced errors in the tiebreaker, however, which opened the door for Swiatek, who exchanged a warm embrace with the Tunisian after the match.