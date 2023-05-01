Alcaraz relishing Zverev rematch in Madrid

World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he is looking forward to facing Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open again, nearly a year after defeating the German in the final of last year's edition.

Alcaraz eased past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday to set up a last-16 showdown with Zverev, who demolished Frenchman Hugo Grenier 6-1 6-0.