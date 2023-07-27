Japan to meet North Korea, South Korea face China in World Cup qualifying

Japan were drawn to face North Korea and Syria in Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, while South Korea will face China and Thailand when the second round of the continent's qualifiers kick off in November.

The Japanese will also take on the winners of a playoff between Myanmar and Macau, to be held over two legs on Oct 12 and 17, while Korea's group is completed by either Singapore or Guam.

Australia, who reached the knockout rounds at the 2022 World Cup before losing to eventual champions Argentina, will feature in Group I alongside Palestine, Lebanon and either the Maldives or Bangladesh.

FIFA's decision to increase the size of the World Cup to 48 nations means Asia has been granted eight guaranteed berths plus a possible ninth spot at the finals available through a series of intercontinental playoffs.

Teams finishing in the top two positions in the nine groups drawn in Kuala Lumpur will advance to the third preliminary round, where three groups of six teams will compete for the World Cup spots.