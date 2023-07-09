Top court allows graft probe against Bangladesh Football Federation to continue

The apex court has upheld a High Court order stipulating a probe into the allegations of corruption against Kazi Salahuddin, chief of Bangladesh Football Federation, and other top officials of the governing body in light of a petition by a lawyer.

A three-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave a ruling on Sunday.

It also called for the disposal of a rule issued by the High Court on the matter within three weeks, while upholding the chamber judge's 'status quo' order over a probe into the alleged mishandling of funds provided by FIFA.