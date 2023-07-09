Top court allows graft probe against Bangladesh Football Federation to continue

The apex court has upheld a High Court order stipulating a probe into the allegations of corruption against Kazi Salahuddin, chief of Bangladesh Football Federation, and other top officials of the governing body in light of a petition by a lawyer.
A three-member panel of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave a ruling on Sunday.
It also called for the disposal of a rule issued by the High Court on the matter within three weeks, while upholding the chamber judge's 'status quo' order over a probe into the alleged mishandling of funds provided by FIFA.
The other BFF officials named in the petition include Senior Vice-President Salam Murshedy and former general secretary Abu Naim Sohag.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney General Mehedee Hasan Chowdhury appeared in court on behalf of Salam Murshedy. Advocate Murad Reza stood for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.
In May, Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, an advocate of the Supreme Court, filed a writ petition seeking an investigation into the alleged corruption in the BFF.
Later, the High Court directed the authorities to open an investigation against Salahuddin, Murshedy, Sohag, and other officials.
The order was addressed to the youth and sports secretary, the governor of Bangladesh Bank, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and the chairman of the National Board of Revenue. They were instructed to report back within four months.
The High Court also issued a rule asking why the authorities' inaction in investigating the corruption allegations against the federation should not be declared illegal.
Murshedy subsequently filed an application to suspend the High Court order on Jun 22.
In response, the Appellate Division's chamber judge issued an order to maintain the status quo regarding the investigation into the alleged corruption related to the FIFA funds.
The application made by Murshedy was subsequently forwarded to the regular bench of the Appellate Division.