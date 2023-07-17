Messi expects 'great things' at Inter Miami after glitzy unveiling

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much," said Messi.

"We are going to have a good time and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.

"I can't wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I've always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it (Miami) continue to grow."

After his remarks, a video compilation of well wishes was played on the stadium's big screen and included messages from the likes of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA player Stephen Curry.

Messi, 36, was then joined on the field by his wife and three children where they posed for photos before more fireworks lit up the night sky.

The event was being held a day after Inter Miami announced that Messi signed a contract that will keep him with the club through 2025. Messi will be available to make his debut on Friday in a Leagues Cup fixture against Mexico's Cruz Azul.

'THE NEXT CHAPTER'

Messi's arrival is a huge boost for the profile of soccer in the United States, which will co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada.

He joins a Miami side co-owned by another global soccer great in David Beckham.