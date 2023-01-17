Marathon man Murray prevails as wild weather disrupts Australian Open

Andy Murray conjured old magic in a five-set thriller to dump last year's semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini out of the Australian Open on Tuesday as scorching heat gave way to driving rain in a day of manic weather at Melbourne Park.

Former world number two Alexander Zverev nearly lost his head in the maelstrom as he laboured against Peruvian lucky loser Juan Pablo Varillas before winning another five-setter to join Murray in the second round.

More than 20 matches were suspended over the cause of day two, with the first tranche halted three hours into the day session due to extreme heat.

As night fell, a storm brought a cool change and heavy rain, leaving the action confined to the roofed showcourts ahead of nine-times champion Novak Djokovic's first round clash against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Coming off a big pre-season, Murray channelled his halcyon days of 2016 as he raced to a two-set lead then saw off a brave fightback from 13th seed Berrettini in a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6, (10-6) slog that lasted nearly five hours.