Australia brush Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach Asian Cup quarters

Australia beat Indonesia 4-0 in the first game of the Asian Cup knockout stage on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals after a feisty match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Indonesia had not beaten Australia in 43 years and, despite the south-east Asian side's loud supporters vastly outnumbering the Australian fans in the tiny arena, it was Graham Arnold's side who prevailed when they converted their chances.

Indonesia started the game on the front foot and gave their opponents an early scare with an effort on goal but Australia took the lead in the 12th minute when Jackson Irvine's cross was deflected into the net by defender Elkan Baggott.