    বাংলা

    Australia brush Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach Asian Cup quarters

    In the face of vastly outnumbered Indonesian fans loudly supporting their team, Graham Arnold’s side converted the chances

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 02:42 PM

    Australia beat Indonesia 4-0 in the first game of the Asian Cup knockout stage on Sunday to advance to the quarter-finals after a feisty match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

    Indonesia had not beaten Australia in 43 years and, despite the south-east Asian side's loud supporters vastly outnumbering the Australian fans in the tiny arena, it was Graham Arnold's side who prevailed when they converted their chances.

    Indonesia started the game on the front foot and gave their opponents an early scare with an effort on goal but Australia took the lead in the 12th minute when Jackson Irvine's cross was deflected into the net by defender Elkan Baggott.

    Australia weathered the storm as Indonesia attempted to find a way through their staunch defence, before Boyle gave them a two-goal cushion on the stroke of halftime when he connected with Gethin Jones's cross to head in at the far post.

    The Indonesian fans in red and white tried their best to spur on their team but Australia remained composed, although they nearly found themselves in trouble when Jones deliberately tripped Rafael Struick off the ball in retaliation.

    The foul occurred right in front of Arnold, who angrily threw a water bottle to the turf expecting a red card. But the referee only cautioned Jones, who was immediately taken off by Arnold.

    Craig Goodwin came on as a late substitute and the forward made an instant impact when he pounced on a rebound to score in the 89th minute while towering defender Harry Souttar made it 4-0 moments later with a glancing header from a set piece.

    RELATED STORIES
    AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Japan v Indonesia - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 24, 2024 Japan's Ayase Ueda scores their second goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    Japan seal Asian Cup last-16 spot
    They took a 1-0 lead when they won a penalty in the second minute after Ueda was hauled down in the box by Jordi Amat
    AFC Asian Cup - Group E - Jordan v South Korea - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 20, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Arab scores an own goal and South Korea's second REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    S Korea held by Jordan in Asian Cup
    They had taken the lead with a penalty from Son Heung-min
    AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Japan v Vietnam - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 14, 2024 General view as players from both teams shake hands after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Acquire Licensing Rights
    Japan beat Vietnam in thriller at Asian Cup
    They took the lead through Minamino in the 11th minute
    Ivory Coast fans in the stands at Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Jan 13, 2024 for the Africa Cup of Nations opening match of Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau.
    Ivory Coast celebrates AFCON opener win
    Delighted supporters clogged streets, parties continued late into the night as the Ivorians beat Guinea-Bissau

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps