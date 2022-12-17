Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina: Deschamps

"In a World Cup final, there is the match, but also the context which is particular. But I know that the Argentinians, and maybe some French people too, would like to see Messi win the title."

Captain Hugo Lloris said the game was bigger than just Messi, however.

"The event is too important to focus on one player. It's a final between two great nations," he said.

"When you face this kind of player (Messi), you have to pay attention to him, but this game is not just about him."

France have shown they can adapt to any kind of team, which could be a big asset against Argentina, who have tested out several systems during the World Cup.

"You have to be willing to suffer at times. You have to make the most of the good situations, too," said Lloris.

"Tomorrow there will be a game plan to respect. We are still studying this team and preparing for this big game. There are always things we are not prepared for.

"To face that we need a perfect mindset, to be ready to go above and beyond. We know that we are capable of playing with possession and on the counter-attack. We have a lot of fast players offensively. The strength of our team is that we can adapt to any type of scenario."