MCG under pressure to deliver contest after Gabba let-down

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is under pressure to produce a pitch that delivers a fairer contest between bat and ball in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa after the series-opener at the Gabba was over within two days.

Australia won the Brisbane Test by six wickets as batters struggled on a green-top pitch that was criticised by South Africa captain Dean Elgar and earned a "below average" rating by the International Cricket Council.

Along with fans denied action lasting up to five days, broadcasters also lost out on advertising revenue.

Cricket Australia operations chief Peter Roach said the governing body had no control over MCG curator Matt Page and his work on the pitch but would engage with him in the lead-up to the Test starting Monday.

"We expect our curators, again, to find that balance between bat and ball given the unique characteristics of the venue they are at," Roach told reporters on Wednesday.