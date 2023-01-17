    বাংলা

    Heat brings play to a halt at Australian Open

    Organisers invoked their Extreme Heat Policy about three hours into the day session as temperatures nudged 36 degrees Celsius

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 05:45 AM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 05:45 AM

    Scorching heat halted outdoor matches and sent fans scurrying for shade at the Australian Open on Tuesday as players were given an early test of their endurance on a sweltering day two at Melbourne Park.

    Organisers invoked their Extreme Heat Policy about three hours into the day session as temperatures nudged 36 degrees Celsius (97F) and searing gusts of wind blew through the venue.

    The tournament's Heat Stress Scale, which measures radiant heat, humidity and air temperature in the shade, crossed its highest threshold of 5.0, halting 10 outdoor matches at the Grand Slam.

    Play continued under the roofs of the main showcourts, however, with former world number one Andy Murray sweating it out against Italian Matteo Berrettini at Rod Laver Arena.

    Organisers said play on outdoor courts would not resume before 5 pm local time (0600 GMT).

    The suspension of play was not welcomed by all players, with local man Jordan Thompson blowing his cool when his match on Court Three was halted when trailing American JJ Wolf 6-3 1-3.

    "When does that ever happen?" world number 88 Thompson barked at the chair umpire.

    "I've been here when it's like 45 degrees."

    The temperature was already nudging 30 degrees Celsius when matches started in the morning, and Canada's Leylah Fernandez was glad to see off French veteran Alize Cornet in straight sets in the first match on Court 3.

    "I think I did well to manage my emotions, and then especially manage the heat, try not to get too hot-headed," Fernandez told reporters.

    "So I was very happy with that."

    Extreme heat is a feature of the Australian Open, held in mid-summer in the country, with play occasionally suspended and leaving organisers with scheduling headaches.

    Tennis Australia tweaked its extreme heat policy at the end of 2018 after a slew of players complained of health and safety risks under the previous system.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Women U19s beat Sri Lanka to advance to Super 6 at T20 World Cup
    U19 Tigresses edge Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup
    Bangladesh put up a fine show with the bat after their crushing win over Australia
    Mitsubishi Electric Cup - Final - Second Leg - Thailand v Vietnam - Thammasat Stadium, Pathum Thani, Thailand - Monday, January 16, 2023. Thailand's Theeraton Bunmathan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Mitsubishi Electric Cup. Reuters
    Thailand retain Asean title
    Captain Theerathon Bunmathan scores with a stunning 24th minute strike from distance to earn Thailand the spoils in front of their own fans
    Spanish Super Cup - Final - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Jan 16, 2023 - FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Spanish Super Cup.
    How Barca thumped Real to win the Spanish Super Cup
    The Clasico encounter handed Barcelona the trophy for the 14th time, but it's their first since 2018 
    Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland applauds the fans after the match
    Haaland's City influence under scrutiny
    Haaland had little influence in City's play in the derby, taking only 19 touches and registering only two shots, neither of which hit the target

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher