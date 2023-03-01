French federation head Le Graet quits amid harassment allegations

Le Graet, who presided over his last executive committee on Tuesday and whose mandate was due to end in 2024, said he would challenge the conclusions of the audit via "all legal channels".

"I have never harassed anyone, morally or sexually," he told French sports daily L'Equipe on Tuesday.

Le Graet said FIFA head Gianni Infantino had told him he could take charge of the Paris office of soccer's world governing body, FIFA.

"I saw Gianni Infantino (on Monday) in Paris and he gave me the responsibility," Le Graet was quoted as saying.

FIFA did not respond to a request for clarification on Le Graet's role.

The FFF said vice-president Philippe Diallo will act as its interim president until June 10, the date of the next federal assembly.

Diallo spoke highly of Le Graet after the executive committee meeting.

"It was a very important meeting for French football which began with an intervention by Mr. Le Graet, very dignified, who through the decision taken this morning, showed that once again he was one of the great leaders of French football," he said.

The allegations include accusations that Le Graet sent inappropriate messages late at night to female staff members.

Le Graet has also been criticised for extending the contract of men's coach Didier Deschamps until 2026 and for making derogatory comments aimed at France great Zinedine Zidane.

French football has been in turmoil recently despite the national side reaching their fourth World Cup final in the last seven editions of the tournament, losing to Argentina in Qatar last December.

The French women's team coach, Corinne Diacre, has also been under fire and her future may be decided on March 9 by an FFF select committee.