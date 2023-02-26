Arsenal go five points clear, Leeds and West Ham boost survival hopes

RELEGATION BATTLE

The relegation battle is shaping up to be especially tense this season with clubs changing positions on a weekly basis.

Leeds had not won a league game since Nov 5 but former Watford manager Gracia made an instant impact to lift the Yorkshire club to the 17th spot, a point above the drop zone.

It was Firpo who finally broke the deadlock in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd in the 77th minute, squeezing a tame effort under goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

"After 10 games without a win, the team needed it. It is one step, but an important step," Gracia told Sky Sports.

West Ham's home game with Nottingham Forest appeared to be drifting towards a goalless stalemate but Ings, a January signing from Aston Villa, broke the deadlock in the 70th minute when he struck a Jarrod Bowen cross past keeper Keylor Navas.

Ings only had to wait three minutes for his second goal from Said Benrahma's cross before Declan Rice made it 3-0 and substitute Michail Antonio completed the rout.

West Ham climbed to 16th place with 23 points from 24 games, two above Everton who are third from the bottom.

Leeds have 22 points.

Everton's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a blow as Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Buendia scored for Villa at Goodison Park to leave the hosts in 18th place with 21 points.

Everton dominated for long periods with Amadu Onana being denied by keeper Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings clearing off the line for Villa.

Watkins broke the deadlock from the penalty spot though after John McGinn was upended by Idrissa Gueye just past the hour mark and Buendia completed Everton's misery late on.

Liverpool are at Crystal Palace in the late kickoff.