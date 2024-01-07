Nadal to skip Australian Open due to fresh muscle injury

Nadal, who won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022, said he had worked extremely hard to make his comeback during the year and stressed that despite the latest setback his goal was to be at his best in three months.

Nadal also said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais recently that he was thinking about the French Open, where he has won 14 of his major titles.

"Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this isn't very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season," Nadal added.

"I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive."