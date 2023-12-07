Manchester City slump to fourth after defeat at Villa, Liverpool win

Champions Manchester City lost further ground in the Premier League title race when they went down 1-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday after Liverpool beat bottom club Sheffield United.

Leon Bailey's deflected strike after a surging run in the 74th minute sealed Villa's club record-equalling 14th successive home league win as they moved above City into third place.

City, who have now gone four league games without a win, could have few complaints as they were comprehensively outplayed in all departments by Unai Emery's side in Birmingham.