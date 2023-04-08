PSG situation 'not acceptable', says Galtier

Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 situation is "not acceptable", coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday after their lead at the top of the table shrunk to six points ahead of two key encounters.

PSG were 10 points ahead in late February but they have now lost their last two games in their worst start to a calendar year in 22 years. On Saturday, they visit Nice, who are on a 12-match unbeaten streak, although they drew their last four games.

Second-placed RC Lens will be next up for PSG, who have already been eliminated from the Champions League and the French Cup.