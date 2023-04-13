US appeals court preserves limited access to abortion pill

The emergency stay is meant to remain in place until the 5th Circuit can hear the Biden administration's appeal of Kacsmaryk's order more fully. That appeal may be heard by a different panel.

The administration, the anti-abortion groups or both could also seek to appeal immediately to the US Supreme Court.

"We are going to continue to fight in the courts," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters traveling with President Joe Biden in Ireland. "We believe that the law is on our side, and we will prevail."

The FDA could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the anti-abortion groups, called the decision "a significant victory for the doctors we represent, women’s health, and every American who deserves an accountable federal government acting within the bounds of the law” in a statement on Thursday.

DUELING DECISIONS

Kacsmaryk's ruling apparently conflicts with a different federal judge's decision, also issued last Friday, ordering the FDA to maintain access to mifepristone with no new restrictions in 17 states and the District of Columbia. The Biden administration has asked the judge in that case to clarify his order in light of Kacsmaryk's.

The lawsuit before Kacsmaryk was filed against the FDA in November by four anti-abortion medical associations led by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors. They contend the agency used an improper process when it approved mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider the drug's safety when used by girls under age 18 to terminate a pregnancy.

Both judges' rulings last week were preliminary injunctions meant to remain in effect while the lawsuits are pending, and are not final.

However, Kacsmaryk said he thought the anti-abortion groups were likely to succeed on the merits, writing that the FDA "acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns - in violation of its statutory duty - based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions" when it approved mifepristone.

The 5th Circuit majority on Wednesday said that the groups' challenge to the original 2000 approval had been filed too late. However, it said the challenges to the FDA's later actions, including the changes in 2016 and its recent decision to allow mifepristone to be prescribed by telemedicine and dispensed by mail, were timely.

It said the government's arguments for an emergency stay of the ruling focused on the potential harm of pulling mifepristone from the market entirely but that it was "difficult to argue" that the 2016 changes "were so critical to the public given that the nation operated - and mifepristone was administered to millions of women - without them for sixteen years."

The court agreed with Kacsmaryk that doctors and groups had standing to bring the lawsuit.

"As a result of FDA's failure to regulate this potent drug, these doctors have had to devote significant time and resources to caring for women experiencing mifepristone's harmful effects," the panel majority wrote.

Hundreds of biotech and pharmaceutical company executives on Monday signed an open letter calling for the reversal of Kacsmaryk's ruling, saying it undermines the FDA's authority and ignores decades of scientific evidence on the drug's safety.