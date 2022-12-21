Afghan women defy Taliban gym ban with secret fitness clubs

Hidden in the basement of a private home in the Afghan capital Kabul, gym instructor Laila Ahmad takes a group of women through a clandestine exercise class - the windows are blacked out, there is no pumping music and visitors arrive by a back door.

The Taliban banned women from gyms and parks last month, the latest clampdown in a progressive erosion of their freedoms that drew swift international condemnation.

But Ahmad, a 41-year-old divorcee with qualifications in bodybuilding and yoga, remains defiant.

"Women can't go to restaurants and cultural events by themselves any more, or even walk alone in the park, so these underground gyms are like a beacon of hope for us," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have shut girls' high schools, barred women from most jobs, and imposed harsh constraints on their dress and movement.