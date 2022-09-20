Bangladesh pledges to triple social service workforce for children’s protection

Bangladesh will recruit 6,000 new social workers, increasing the size of the workforce from 3,000 to 9,000, in an effort to expand child protection services in the country.

The ground-breaking commitment to children comes after a comprehensive national household survey revealed that 45 million Bangladeshi children under the age of 15 - a shocking 89 per cent - are regularly subjected to physical and psychological violence at home.

The announcement to strengthen child protection services and increase the number of social workers by 200 percent was made at the first-ever ‘National Symposium on Child Protection in Bangladesh’, held in Dhaka on Monday.

The symposium, which was jointly organised by UNICEF and the European Union, was virtually opened by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who emphasised the importance of making child protection services available at the community level in a video message.

"The aim of our government is to build a professional social services workforce that enhances efficient delivery of child protection services such as Child Helpline 1098, Child Protection Allowances, and community-based outreach services involving volunteers, adolescent children, and community people so that no child is left behind," said Hasina.

However, according to data from a study named Bangladesh Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted in 2019 by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in partnership with UNICEF Bangladesh, more than three million children are trapped in child labour in Bangladesh. Of them, 1.3 million are engaged in hazardous forms of child labour.