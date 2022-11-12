Iranian archer says she did not notice headscarf falling off

An Iranian archer has said she did not notice her hijab falling from her head during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was widely assumed to be a show of support for nationwide protests.

In a video posted on Instagram, Parmida Ghasemi said she had not noticed the hijab falling "due to wind and a lot of stress".

"This led to reactions which caused some misunderstandings. My family and I have not, nor have ever had, any problem with the hijab. I wanted to apologise to the people, officials and my teammates,” she said, wearing a headscarf in the video.