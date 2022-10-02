With trials in limbo, shadow of atrocities against Hindus hangs over Durga Puja in Bangladesh

Nursing the wounds still painfully fresh from the deadly communal attacks a year ago, Hindus in Bangladesh are celebrating Durga Puja. But the long shadow of the atrocities against them still hangs over their biggest festival with the perpetrators nowhere close to being tried.

More than a hundred cases filed over deadly attacks on Puja pavilions, temples, Hindu households and businesses in many parts of the country in 2021 are still in limbo. In some cases, the suspects are yet to be indicted and the accused are roaming free on bail while investigations in some other cases are still pending.

Although leaders of Hindu communities hoped the culprits would be brought to justice before the festival began this year, none of the 124 cases over the attacks in four metropolitan cities and 28 districts has made any progress.

The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI, which received 26 cases for investigation filed across eight districts, said 128 of 172 arrestees in those cases were out on bail while the suspects in only 14 of those cases were indicted.

Last year, the joy and celebrations of Durga Puja were marred by an incident at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla following rumours spread online that the Quran had been desecrated at a Puja venue, igniting the atrocities against the Hindus.

Md Shafiqul Islam, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said the risk of communal violence has remained persistent even as the Hindus were preparing for the festival this time. Police have bolstered security around the temples and Puja venues across Bangladesh.

Braving the fear and frustration, the Hindus of Bangladesh joined the festival that started on Saturday at 32,168 puja venues ip and down the country. The number of visitors to the temples this year is expected to rise with a decline in COVID -19 cases and no particular health restrictions in place.

Achintya Das Titu, general secretary of Cumilla Durga Puja Celebration Council, believes last year’s violence was a “stray incident”.

“The incident last year turned our happiness into sorrows. This year the law enforcers assured us we could celebrate safely. Although the Hindu community is not scared, the wound from last year's incident has not healed," he said.