    বাংলা

    Hong Kong court makes landmark ruling protecting transgender rights

    The policy of barring transgender people from changing their gender unless they undergo full sex reassignment surgery violates their rights and is unconstitutional, top court says

    Jessie PangReuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 12:21 PM

    Hong Kong's top court on Monday ruled that the policy of barring transgender people from changing their gender shown on ID cards unless they undergo full sex reassignment surgery violates their rights and is unconstitutional.

    The Court of Final Appeal unanimously sided with appeals launched by transgender activists Henry Tse and another appellant identified as “Q” and quashed the Commissioner of Registration’s decision to refuse their applications to change their gender on their Hong Kong Identity Cards.

    “The policy’s consequence is to place persons like the appellants in the dilemma of having to choose whether to suffer regular violations of their privacy rights or to undergo highly invasive and medically unnecessary surgery, infringing their right to bodily integrity,” the judges wrote in their judgement.

    “Clearly this does not reflect a reasonable balance. The Policy imposes an unacceptably harsh burden on the individuals concerned.”

    Both Tse and Q underwent lengthy medical and surgical treatments, including hormonal treatment and removal of breasts, but the registrar still required them to conduct a full sex reassignment surgery, which the pair argued was unnecessary, unwanted and highly invasive.

    Tse welcomed the judgement as it would solve the “burning issues” he encountered due to possessing a wrong ID and he called for a gender recognition law.

    “Today’s result is delayed justice, a Pyrrhic victory. This very case should never have happened,” Tse said in a statement.

    "I will continue to work hard to plant the seeds for the transgender rights movement with my partners at Transgender Equality Hong Kong. I believe that one day, we shall succeed and welcome the rainbow with open arms."

    The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula meant to guarantee its freedoms and independent legal system for 50 years.

    Many residents accuse Communist Party rulers in Beijing of creeping interference in the city's affairs, an accusation China denies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Alejandro Colomar poses naked in his vegetable garden, as Spanish court has ruled in favour of allowing him to continue walking around his village naked, as he has been doing since 2020, in Aldaia, near Valencia, Spain, February 3, 2023.
    Spain court backs man's right to walk naked
    The man was fined for walking naked through the streets and later tried to attend a court hearing in the nude
    A general view of the city is seen from a rooftop in Istanbul, Turkey Jul 1, 2017.
    Turkish LGBTQ+ sex workers struggle to survive in housing crisis
    A ban on prostitution outside of government-certified brothels also means sex workers who operate out of their homes have little recourse to report illegal rent rises
    Priests gather at Ndolo Airport for a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 1, 2023.
    What is driving violence in eastern Congo?
    Millions have been killed, and millions more have been displaced by the violence in the east since the 1990s
    532 students died by suicide in a year. How to build mental health?
    532 students died by suicide in a year. How to build mental health?
    Students aged between 13 and 19 years are more prone to commit suicide

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher