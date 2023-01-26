Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Cooped up at home, Pari Sediqi spends her days worrying how she will feed her sick husband and six children now that women are banned from carrying out aid work in Afghanistan.

Add to that Kabul's coldest winter in more than a decade, making warm clothes, fuel and food all the more crucial, and Sediqi is out of ideas about how to keep the family going.

"I was the sole breadwinner of my family in this critical situation," Sediqi, 40, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from the capital.

"Now who will pay for our food, warm clothing, heating, medications ... Who?" she asked, with at least 78 Afghans already lost to the severe cold snap gripping the country.

It is a month since the Taliban administration ordered local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to suspend female aid workers until further notice, just days after it had banned women from attending university.

It said the orders, condemned globally, were justified as some women had not adhered to its interpretation of Islamic dress code.

For Sediqi, work was both a lifeline and a way of life.

Now she has swapped her routine of helping to renovate and build schools, as well as training women in sewing and beauty skills, for a threadbare existence confined to a chilly home.

"I feel like I am in prison."

Sediqi is one of tens of thousands of Afghan women hit by the Taliban's latest edict, pushed deeper into isolation and into fear for the future, with matriarchs often the sole bread winners for families that can be 20-strong.

Their fate mirrors much of the country's.

Sanctions, a cut in aid and a freeze in central bank assets have accelerated a financial meltdown that has left more than half the 40 million population dependent on humanitarian aid.