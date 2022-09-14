Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory

On the second day of her stay at the Marriott Hotel in Sousse, Jannette Mensi waded into the swimming pool only to be told by hotel staff that she would have to get out due to her choice of swimwear -- a burkini.

"I was shocked, my mind froze - I never thought this would happen to me in my own country," said Mensi, 68.

The burkini, which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed, is worn by some Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty and is commonly seen worn on beaches in Tunisia, a majority Muslim country.

But numerous high end hotels in coastal tourist towns have banned the swimwear from their pools - a policy that reflects enduring European, particularly French, influence in the country, as well as divisions between secular and conservative Tunisians.