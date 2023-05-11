Indigenous people opposing Australia's Voice referendum

Australia plans to hold a federal referendum later this year to constitutionally recognise its Indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Island people through the establishment of a representative Voice that will provide non-binding advice to the parliament.

Indigenous citizens have inhabited the land for roughly 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and track well below national averages on most socio-economic measures.

Despite widespread support among Australians for the 'Voice to Parliament' campaign, not all First Nations people support the plans.

Here are some prominent Indigenous people and groups that are opposing the referendum, and the reasons behind it:

WARREN MUNDINE

Mundine, a former Labor Party national president, heads the 'Recognise a Better Way' group that is leading a campaign calling for Australians to vote "No" in the referendum.

The group says on its website that its goal is to defeat the referendum to ensure it is not a "distraction" from achieving real, practical, and positive outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

Mundine has said the Voice creates another layer of bureaucracy in Canberra and wont address the issues affecting Indigenous communities on the ground.

The group says it supports recognising the prior occupation of Aboriginal people in a preamble to the constitution rather than a new chapter in the constitution.