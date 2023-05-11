    বাংলা

    Indigenous people opposing Australia's Voice referendum

    Here are some prominent Indigenous people and groups that are opposing the referendum, and the reasons behind it

    Praveen Menon, Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 09:53 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 09:53 AM

    Australia plans to hold a federal referendum later this year to constitutionally recognise its Indigenous Aboriginal and Torres Island people through the establishment of a representative Voice that will provide non-binding advice to the parliament.

    Indigenous citizens have inhabited the land for roughly 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the constitution and track well below national averages on most socio-economic measures.

    Despite widespread support among Australians for the 'Voice to Parliament' campaign, not all First Nations people support the plans.

    Here are some prominent Indigenous people and groups that are opposing the referendum, and the reasons behind it:

    WARREN MUNDINE

    Mundine, a former Labor Party national president, heads the 'Recognise a Better Way' group that is leading a campaign calling for Australians to vote "No" in the referendum.

    The group says on its website that its goal is to defeat the referendum to ensure it is not a "distraction" from achieving real, practical, and positive outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

    Mundine has said the Voice creates another layer of bureaucracy in Canberra and wont address the issues affecting Indigenous communities on the ground.

    The group says it supports recognising the prior occupation of Aboriginal people in a preamble to the constitution rather than a new chapter in the constitution.

    JACINTA PRICE

    Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is leading Fair Australia, a subsidiary group of the conservative political lobbying group Advance Australia, which says it is campaigning to demonstrate that the Voice is "divisive, dangerous, expensive and not fair".

    The group is against changes to the constitution, claiming it would divide Australians by race. Price has also expressed concern about the costs involved in the referendum.

    Price and Mundine merged their lobby groups on Thursday to create the joint "Australians for Unity" campaign.

    LIDIA THORPE

    Another prominent Indigenous leader opposing the referendum is Lidia Thorpe, an independent senator from Victoria who has labelled her campaign as the "progressive no". She left the Greens earlier this year after disagreeing with the party's support for the Yes campaign.

    Thorpe argues that the Indigenous community don't agree with the traditionally conservative values put forward by the mainstream No campaign, but are also not aligned with the Yes campaign.

    Thorpe has said that the incarceration and violence caused by colonisation can only end with a peace treaty between the government and Indigenous people. She argues that a treaty and truth-telling process should come first before the introduction of a representative voice in parliament.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Chinese flag is seen near surveillance cameras outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court, where Australian journalist Cheng Lei is expected to face trial on state secrets charges, in Beijing, China March 31, 2022.
    Australian journo nears 1,000 days in detention in China
    Cheng, 48, has yet to receive a verdict after facing trial more than a year ago in a closed court in the Chinese capital
    Australia flag on map
    Australia rescues Indonesian fishermen from desert island
    It rescued 11 Indonesian fishermen from the island in the Indian Ocean after their vessel shipwrecked during a powerful cyclone, stranding them for six days without food and water
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, surrounded by members of the First Nations Referendum Working Group, speaks to the media during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Mar 23, 2023. AAP Image/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
    Australia to consider amendment on Indigenous people
    Anthony Albanese asks for referendum on recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the country's constitution
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
    The nature of the defamatory statements was serious enough that he may claim more than A$200,000, a partner at Hood's lawfirm Gordon Legal, said

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire