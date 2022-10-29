    বাংলা

    Taiwan celebrates diversity, equality in east Asia's largest Pride march

    The country legalised same-sex marriage in 2019 in a first for Asia, and is proud of its reputation as a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights and liberalism

    Yimou Leeand Fabian HamacherReuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 09:42 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 09:42 AM

    About 120,000 people, many carrying rainbow flags, marched through Taiwan's capital Taipei on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality in east Asia's largest Pride march.

    Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage in 2019 in a first for Asia, and is proud of its reputation as a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights and liberalism.

    The rainy streets of central Taipei were packed for the annual parade, the 20th since it began and including go-go dancers and drag queens on the back of colourfully decorated trucks, joined by several senior members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

    "I'm very proud that Taiwan has Pride," said social worker Chang Chi, 28, who took part with her girlfriend. "Taiwan is the first place where same sex marriage was legalised in Asia. That's not possible in many countries. Taiwan is a place where you can be who you are."

    Organisers put the number of attendees at 120,000, some of whom also carried flags and banners in support of Tibet, Hong Kong and Ukraine.

    President Tsai Ing-wen, in a Facebook message of support for the Pride march, said people could scarcely have imagined 20 years ago that Taiwan would have lead the way in legalising same-sex marriage in Asia.

    "Now, being able to choose marriage is something that most people find commonplace," she wrote.

    The event took place one month before Taiwan's mayoral elections, a key test of support for the DPP and main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls in early 2024.

    Former Vice President Chen Chien-jen headed up the DPP's delegation along with the party's Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung, who oversaw Taiwan's fight against COVID-19 when he was health minister, marching behind a banner reading "democracy supports gays".

    Taiwan's openness on LGBTQ+ issues stands in marked contrast with its giant neighbour China, which has been ramping up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims over the island.

    While same sex relations are not illegal in China, same sex marriage is, and the government has been cracking down on depictions of LGBTQ+ people in the media and on the community's use of social media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sightsavers and BBDN launch Standard Chartered Foundation-financed Futuremakers project
    Sightsavers, BBDN launch Futuremakers project
    Financed by the Standard Chartered Foundation, the project will support youths with disabilities in the labour market by equipping them with technical skills
    Natalia, a 24-year-old sex worker, poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, Jun 7, 2022.
    Spanish sex workers fight push to stamp out prostitution
    They are angry and worried over the ruling party's plans to crack down on the sex trade in a bill that sets out to champion women's rights
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - Oct 22, 2022 Country flags are seen along a street in Lusail. REUTERS
    LGBT Qataris held, abused ahead of World Cup: HRW
    Some football stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women
    People walk through the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 1, 2021.
    Women turn to sex work to survive UK cost-of-living crisis
    Increases in food and energy prices continue to outpace pay rises in the world's fifth-biggest economy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher