Taiwan celebrates diversity, equality in east Asia's largest Pride march

About 120,000 people, many carrying rainbow flags, marched through Taiwan's capital Taipei on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ+ equality in east Asia's largest Pride march.

Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage in 2019 in a first for Asia, and is proud of its reputation as a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights and liberalism.

The rainy streets of central Taipei were packed for the annual parade, the 20th since it began and including go-go dancers and drag queens on the back of colourfully decorated trucks, joined by several senior members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).