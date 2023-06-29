Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

France’s top administrative court on Thursday ruled against a collective of Muslim female football players in their case against the French Football Federation (FFF), upholding a ban on the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, during games.

The Council of State (Conseil d’Etat) ruled that "the ban enacted by the FFF is suitable and proportionate," said the court in a statement.

"Sports federations, in charge of proper functioning of the public service whose management is entrusted to them, may impose on their players an obligation of outfit neutrality during competitions," the statement read.