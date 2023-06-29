    বাংলা

    Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

    Football's world governing body FIFA lifted a similar ban on female footballers wearing the hijab more than a decade ago

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 01:47 PM

    France’s top administrative court on Thursday ruled against a collective of Muslim female football players in their case against the French Football Federation (FFF), upholding a ban on the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, during games.

    The Council of State (Conseil d’Etat) ruled that "the ban enacted by the FFF is suitable and proportionate," said the court in a statement.

    "Sports federations, in charge of proper functioning of the public service whose management is entrusted to them, may impose on their players an obligation of outfit neutrality during competitions," the statement read.

    The lawyer for the Muslim collective, called the "Hijabeuses", was not immediately available for comment.

    Football's world governing body FIFA lifted a similar ban on female footballers wearing the hijab more than a decade ago.

    Home to one of Europe’s largest Muslim minorities, France has implemented laws designed to protect its strict form of secularism, known as “laicité,” which President Emmanuel Macron has said is under threat from Islamism.

    Some Muslim associations and human rights groups allege those laws have targeted Muslims, chipped away at democratic protections and left them vulnerable to abuse.

    RELATED STORIES
    Muslims set to embrace Eid-ul-Azha in rain-drenched Bangladesh
    Eid embraced amid rain
    The showers exacerbated the hassles for people visiting cattle markets and those headed home to celebrate the Muslim festival
    DMP asks worshippers to only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation
    Only bring prayer mats, umbrellas to Eid congregation: DMP
    The National Eidgah Maidan is set to hold the main Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregation at 7:30 am on Thursday
    Hasina greets Bangladeshis on Eid-ul-Azha
    Hasina greets people on Eid
    The prime minister extends Eid holiday greetings to all Bangladeshis living at home and abroad
    India's Supreme Court ruled last year that the builders of the two towers had violated a series of critical construction rules, ordering the buildings to be razed to the ground.
    Indian state to ban polygamy
    Some Muslim leaders see it as a government strategy to dilute rights sanctioned under Islam

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps